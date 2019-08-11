|
|
Violet L. "Vie" (Bash) Hunter peacefully journeyed home to her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. She was born in Natrona Heights, and lived most of her adult life in Cheswick. Violet was the daughter of the late George A. and Laura Baker Bash. She was married to Glenn E. Hunter until his death in 1988. During her life, Vie was employed in a variety of positions throughout the Allegheny Valley, retiring as a member of Sheet Metal Workers from Rob Roy Industries, in Verona. She always possessed a strong work ethic and enjoyed helping those in need any way she could. Vie lived as active life, practicing the martial arts and dancing in her younger years. She also enjoyed singing, had a great sense of humor and laughed naturally at a good joke. Vie was a fiercely independent woman, remaining in her own home until her last four days on this earth. Most of all, she often expressed, she "Loved the Lord her God with all her heart, all her soul, and all her mind." She was a Christian and attended several area churches during her lifetime. Violet's deep faith sustained her during many hardships she endured in life. Surviving Violet are two sisters, Connie Hoak, of Brackenridge, and Mary "Sue" Sager and her husband, George, of Homer City; and many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. Besides her parents and husband, Vie was preceded in death by four brothers, Chester Gibson, George J.A. "Andy" Bash Jr., Martin "Bud" Bash and Thomas Bash; and two sisters, Margaret Love and Minnie Sum.
Per Violet's request, services and burial were held privately. Violet was laid to rest in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Memorials may be made to the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches (AVAC Ministries) "Cross on the Hill" or "Food Bank", 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019