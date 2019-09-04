|
Violet Mae DeLancey, 99, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Violet was born May 3, 1920, in Scrubgrass, Pa., and was a daughter of the late James and Cora Smith. She moved to New Kensington at a young age and lived there the rest of her life, in homes built by her father and brother, Wilbur. She married Moran C. DeLancey on July 30, 1941. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before his death. Violet was an excellent baker. Many still talk about her homemade bread, buns and cookies. She was also an accomplished seamstress. Her specialty was quilts, with every stitch done by hand. She loved to give them as wedding gifts and to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many others. She was a faithful member of the United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington and served as a Sunday school teacher, bible school teacher and as a deacon. Violet was the proud mother of three children, Wilbur (the late Bonnie), of New Kensington, Janice (Thomas) Lenhart, of Longmont, Colo., and David (Pricilla), of New Kensington. She was also a devoted grandmother to Jayme (Michael) Polena, Jim DeLancey, Jenny Alexander, Matthew (Jenna) Lenhart, Timothy (Jonie) Lenhart, Daniel (Jennifer) Lenhart, Brian (Mandy) Delancey, and Sarah (Bob) Howell. And, she loved being a great-grandmother to Shelbee, Kaylee, Jordan, Jayden, Carson, Cody, CJ, Ethan, Aidan, Addison, Andrew, Bobby, Johnathan, William and Jacob. In addition to her parents and husband, Violet was predeceased by an infant son, Thomas Edward; her brothers, Roy and Wilbur; and her sister, Florence. Violet will be deeply missed and will forever remain in our hearts.
Services include a viewing from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and again from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at RJ Slater IV Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. A funeral service will be at noon Friday, Sept. 6, at United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington, 601 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, 724-339-6618, followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall.
