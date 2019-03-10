Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Violet R. Chambon


Violet R. Chambon Obituary
Violet R. Chambon, 91, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, Brackenridge. She was born April 23, 1927, in New Kensington, to the late Mark and Naomi (Wilcox) Shindledecker. Violet lived most of her life in Tarentum where she was a homemaker and member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Violet enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom will always be "forever 39." Survivors include her children, Linda Lee Chambon Gay, of Cottonwood, Ariz., Gwendolyn M. (Bill) Case, of Vancouver, Wash., Daniel (Diane) Chambon, of Glendale, Ariz., Terrance (Kathie) Chambon, of Tarentum, Timothy (Mary Jo) Chambon, of Monroe, N.C., Francis (Chong-Cha) Chambon, of Reno, Nev., Duncan Chambon, of Dallas, Texas, Margaret "Pegi" (John) Woodman, of Brackenridge, and Deborah (David) Syput, of Natrona Heights; daughter-in-law, Deana Lippens, of Christmas, Fla.; 28 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip George Chambon; son, Philip George Chambon II; her siblings, Rose Burgart, Thomas, Jack and Elmer Shindledecker; two grandchildren, Kenneth Gay and Julie Case; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
