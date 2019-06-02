Violet R. (Palmer) Sublinsky, 90, of Indianola, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at home with her loving family beside her. She was born Sept. 10, 1928, to the late Thomas and Laura Jane Scott Palmer. Mrs. Sublinsky was of the Methodist faith and was a volunteer for the American Heart Association. Violet was an avid reader and sports enthusiast, and enjoyed traveling, especially cruises with her family. Surviving her are her loving husband, Richard J. "Chopie" Sublinsky; daughters, Rulene "Cookie" (Derrick) Tuscano, of Valencia, and Darlene "Sam" (Paul) Paulovich, of Indianola; grandchildren, Lance Palmer (Rachael) Asbee, and Carly Tuscano; six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews; and brother, William Palmer (Theresa) of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by grandson, Nathan Baxter Asbee; brother Chester Palmer; and sisters, Laura Jane Ruhl and Mildred Devine.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with burial to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens.