Virginia A. Stone


1941 - 10
Virginia A. Stone Obituary
Virginia A. "Ginny" Grazier Stone passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 13, 1941, in New Kensington, to the late Arthur "Art" and Roberta Jean "Betty" (Waddington) Grazier. She loved to be around water (swimming, diving and boating), taking long walks with her friends, spending time with her grandkids and rooting for the Steelers. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Maw Ginny," "Pumpkin Maw" and "GG." Ginny had a great sense of humor and was loved by many people. She is survived by her brothers, Jim, Bob and Mark; her children, Jimmy, Dawn, Lee and Brett; her 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Pete, Charles and Durwin.
It was Ginny's wish to have a private viewing with just her children in attendance. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
