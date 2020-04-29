Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bilinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Bilinski


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Bilinski Obituary
Virginia (Christopher) Bilinski, 100, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in St. John Specialty Care Center, Mars. She was born Feb. 4, 1920, in New Kensington, to the late Antonio and Adeline (Petretta) Christopher. Virginia worked in the housekeeping department at the former Holiday Inn in R.I.D.C. Park. She was of the Catholic faith. Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Diana (Ray) Burski, of Louisiana, and Carol (Tim) Parker, of Cranberry Township; grandchildren, Todd Burski, Chad (Lissette) Burski, Ryan (Amber) Parker and Kevin (Jessica) Parker; great-grandson, Ethan Burski; and by her sister, Elizabeth Christopher, of Cranberry Township. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Bilinski, Nov. 15, 1983; brother, Michael Christopher; and by her sisters, Julia Veitch and Olympia Skohut. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Virginia will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -