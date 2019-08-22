Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Rupert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. Rupert


1940 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia C. Rupert Obituary
Virginia C. Rupert, 78, of Tarentum, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Kittanning and was a daughter of the late Washington and Carrie Flick. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale Rupert, who died in 1994; and three sisters, Betty Buchanan, Dolores Edwards and Fran Young. Virginia enjoyed playing cards, bingo and driving to Erie and Florida. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include a son, Edward (Susan) Rupert, of Lower Burrell; two daughters, Renee (Frank) Gazzo, of Plum, and Michele (Terry) "Chip" Whaley, of Japan; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Mende), Garyn, Courtney (Brad), Carly, Shane (Jonathan), Jordan (Joey) and Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Reese and Leo. She is also survived by a sister, Libby (Don) Althouse, of Delaware; her loving companion, Clifton McHenry, of Tarentum; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Memorial contributions can be made in Virginia's name to GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now