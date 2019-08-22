|
|
Virginia C. Rupert, 78, of Tarentum, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Kittanning and was a daughter of the late Washington and Carrie Flick. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale Rupert, who died in 1994; and three sisters, Betty Buchanan, Dolores Edwards and Fran Young. Virginia enjoyed playing cards, bingo and driving to Erie and Florida. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include a son, Edward (Susan) Rupert, of Lower Burrell; two daughters, Renee (Frank) Gazzo, of Plum, and Michele (Terry) "Chip" Whaley, of Japan; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Mende), Garyn, Courtney (Brad), Carly, Shane (Jonathan), Jordan (Joey) and Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Reese and Leo. She is also survived by a sister, Libby (Don) Althouse, of Delaware; her loving companion, Clifton McHenry, of Tarentum; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Memorial contributions can be made in Virginia's name to GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019