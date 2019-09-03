|
|
Virginia Eva Gainor, formerly of Tarentum, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot with her children by her side. She was born July 29, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Arthur Ellsworth and Laura Belle (Rumbaugh) Black in Brackenridge. Virginia graduated from Tarentum High School in 1951 and worked at Allegheny Ludlum, the Sunset Drive, Kmart, and the Borough of Tarentum, initially as a crossing guard but eventually retired as the borough's payroll clerk. She married Albert T. Gainor on May 28, 1955, and together, they raised four children. She was a den mother in Cub Scouts, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, square danced for many years, and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She especially loved spending yearly vacations at the Outer Banks. She was member of First United Presbyterian Church, Tarentum. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; her parents; a sister, Violet Ferne (Brimacombe) Bousted; a brother, Eddis Brimacombe; and daughter-in-law, Carol Walker Gainor. She is survived by her four children, James (Kathi) Gainor, of Collegeville, Pa., Richard (Staci) Gainor, of Arnold, Susan (Gary) Powell, of Fawn Township, and Robert (Margaret) Gainor, of Fresno, Calif.; sister-in-law, Mildred Gainor; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will occur at Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Highlands Area Meals on Wheels, 965 Burtner Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065; or Good Samaritan Hospice Unit, Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Oertel Personal Care and Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia. "She would have been 87 on her next birthday – Yodi Meeker!"
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019