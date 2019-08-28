Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Virginia I. Momberger


1928 - 02
Virginia I. Momberger Obituary
Virginia Isabel "Tuddy" (Snider) Momberger, 91, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center. A daughter of the late Richard Snider and Bessie L. (Smith) Snider, she was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Vandergrift. Virginia was a 1946 graduate of Vandergrift High School. She had been employed as a seamstress with Steiner Draperies in Saltsburg before retiring in 1986. Virginia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Leechburg, where she sang in the church choir and participated in the Bycoda Circle and United Methodist Women organizations. She enjoyed playing golf and walking. Survivors include two daughters, Sylvia Joan Berger and Deborah Lee Loftus, both of Allegheny Township; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Momberger, in April 2002; three brothers, Richard Jr., Sterling and Norman Snider; and two sisters, Marjorie Stanley and Mary Olive Jones.
Friends welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), where funeral ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, with the Rev. Drew Myers officiating. Interment following at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township.
Condolences to the Momberger family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
