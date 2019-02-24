Virginia John, 86, of Leechburg, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born May 22, 1932, and was the daughter of the late John and Lena (Gaioni) Zamperini. Virginia was a 1952 graduate of Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and a member of Christ the King Parish, Leechburg. She enjoyed attending her card club, bingo and traveling, but most of all spending time with family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Joseph (Stacey) John, of Apollo, and Calvin (Linda) John, of Leechburg; a daughter, Calvina (David) Smail, of Ohio; 12 grandchildren, David (Linda), Jennifer, Lana (Joseph), Kristy, Chadd (Brittany), Aaron, JoLynn (Johnathan), Breanna, Rochelle, Amelia, Joella and Jaden; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Calvin John; six brothers, Mario, Edward, Elio, John, Randall and Calvin; and three sisters, infant Mary, Eldean and Leah.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006, and at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, for a Mass at Christ the King Church, Leechburg, with Father Michael Scriberras officiating.

