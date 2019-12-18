|
|
Virginia M. Beck, 94, of North Apollo, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Seneca Manor Personal Care Home, Verona. Born Oct. 14, 1925, in North Apollo, she was a daughter of Dale and Vernie (Hileman) Rearick. Virginia was a graduate of Apollo High School, and attended Robert Morris Business School. She worked in the general offices of PPG in Pittsburgh for 18 years, and was then employed as a manager for Vanguard Bank and S and T Bank in Vandergrift for 22 years. Virginia was a member of First United Church of Christ in Apollo, the North Apollo Women's Club, and the O.E.S. Chapter No. 125 in Apollo. She enjoyed canning and cold packing vegetables, and was an avid card player and member of local card clubs. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Beck, who passed away Sept. 24, 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbi A. (Mark) Dimaio, of New Kensington.
At Virginia's request, there will be no public viewing. Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Private interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Virginia's memory to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019