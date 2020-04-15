|
|
Virginia M. (Kring) Prunty, 85, of Washington Township, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Virginia was born Aug. 27, 1934, in Apollo, Armstrong County. She lived her entire life in the township and was a 1954 graduate of Washington Township High School. She was the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Daniels) Kring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Prunty, and a brother, Richard Kring. Virginia enjoyed traveling with her husband in their camper as members of the NCHA's Kiski Boot Leggers and Saltsburg Salt Shakers. They traveled the country meeting and making many friends. She was a member of Red Chippers, a Red Hat Society. She was a loving mother who enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, baking cookies and preparing holiday dinners for her family. A life member of North Apollo Church of God, Virginia was a devoted Christian active with many church groups and retired at the age of 81 as the church's custodian. Surviving are her two sons, Randy Prunty (Linda), of Buffalo Township, and Kevin Prunty, of Apollo; and a daughter, Cheryl Davidson (Michael), of Arnold. Her loving grandchildren include Joshua Prunty, of Spring Church, Jessica Ann Lieu (Mark), of Export, Melissa Davidson, Mike Davidson, and Andrew Davidson, of Arnold, Ryan Prunty (Brooke), of Belews Creek, N.C., Adam Prunty (Brittany), of Lebanon, Tenn., Laura Prunty, of Seattle, Wash., Matthew Stripling (Jeanine), of Beaufort, S.C., and Nathan Stripling, of Apollo; plus six loving great-grandchildren. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, arrangements are private and entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. Interment will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, PA 15673, in Virginia's memory. The family would like to say a special thank you to the loving and caring staff at Concordia Oertel Personal Care and Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.