Virginia M. Shoupe
1925 - 2020-11-30
Virginia Mae (Brink) Shoupe, 95, of North Huntingdon Township, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. Virginia was born April 28, 1925, in Vandergrift, to the late Fred and Ora May (Rairigh) Brink. Virginia worked for the former General Telephone and Electronics Cable Co. (subsequently Comcast) for 17 years, retiring in 1986. Later, she was a volunteer at the Apollo Library for 10 years. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard A. Shoupe Jr.; her second husband, Frank R. Shoupe; her brother, John H. Brink; and her granddaughter, Anne E. (Shoupe) Hazlett. Virginia is survived by her son, John M. Shoupe, of North Huntingdon Township; her grandson, Michael J. (Kacey) Shoupe, of Buffalo Township; her great-grandchildren, Lilly and Zachery Shoupe, Jaxon Hazlett and Sienna Kowalski; and her favorite niece, Barbara (Doug) Talmadge, of Kiski Township. Per Virginia's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, PA (724-842-1051).

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
