Virginia "Ginny" Marie Williams, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Concord, N.H. She was born June 1930, in Vandergrift, a daughter of Helen and Harry. She married her loving husband, Reade, in 1952. They lived in New England during their married life, with the most time spent in Hamilton, Mass., and Concord, N.H. Ginny was predeceased by Reade; and is survived by her four children, John, Margaret, Robin, and Ginny and her husband Bill. She is survived by three grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. After graduating from high school, Ginny attended art school in Pittsburgh. After her graduation from art school, Ginny worked as a fashion artist in the art department of Gimbel's Department Store. She later graduated from Goddard College with a B.A. in art education. She was an accomplished artist. She exhibited her paintings across the Northeast, and they adorned the walls of many establishments. She was very proud of having been in several juried shows including the National Academy of Design and the Salmagundi Club in New York City. For some years, she maintained a studio in Gloucester, Mass., and exhibited in an art gallery in Marblehead, Mass. She enjoyed teaching art, and made many great friends while teaching. Ginny was also an avid reader, scrabble and bridge player. After Reade's retirement, Ginny and Reade sailed the east coast of the United States, from Maine to Florida, on their boats Mistress and Sea Quest. For 15 years, they spent at least four months of the year on the water, having many adventures. In addition to these accomplishments, Ginny was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved entertaining and enjoyed opening her house up to her friends. In her later years, she loved hosting happy hours in her garden. Services will be private. We hope to schedule a celebration of life gathering for Ginny in the future.