Virginia Slomka Nadybal passed away peacefully at home in Southern Shores, N.C., Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was 92. Virginia was born in Leechburg, the daughter of the late Kazmer and Mary Slomka. Besides her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Nadybal, and one sister, Irene Slomka Szlachetka. Virginia graduated from Leechburg High School. She eventually worked in the steel industry for many years where she became a fanatical Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Deeply faithful, Virginia was a lifelong Catholic. She served God through the Catholic Daughters of America of Vandergrift, and locally as a parishioner of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Besides church activities, Virginia was an active participant at the Baum Senior Center in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., and she loved to garden, do needle work and create jewelry. Surviving Virginia Nadybal is her niece, with whom she made her home, Carol Butscher (David), of the Southern Shores residence. She was also "Granny" to Ryan Butscher, of Pittsburgh, Allison Butscher, of Wilmington, N.C., and Sydney Butscher and Jacob Gardner, both of Pittsburgh.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road, followed by interment in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in her name to Outer Banks Dementia Task Force, c/o Albemarle Commission AAA, Attn: Lynne, 512 S. Church St., Hertford, NC 27944. www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 8, 2019