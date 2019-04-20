Virginia R. Elson, 91, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Redstone Highlands in Murrysville. She was born Oct. 26, 1927, in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Oren A. and Beulah B. Kelley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip A. Elson; and four siblings. Virginia was raised in Weirton, W.Va., and after marriage the couple relocated to the Lehigh Valley area. When they returned to Western PA in 1960, they settled in New Kensington. Virginia was an active member of Grace Community Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell, where she served as an elder, clerk of the session and church treasurer. She loved music and sang in school, church and community choirs for many years. She retired from Equibank in 1987. Her other interests were travel, sewing and painting. She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen R. Pedatella, of New Kensington, and Janice Rehwald, of Murrysville; and three beloved granddaughters, Julianne (Arun) Aharam, of Clifton, Va., Lesley Pedatella, of New Kensington, and Eileen (Lorenzo) Pelosi, of Barcelona, Spain. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to a memorial visitation with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. A memorial service, with the Rev. Ken Foust officiating, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, in Grace Community Presbyterian Church, 2751 Grant St., Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Everyone please meet at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Virginia wished for donations to be made in her name to Grace Community Presbyterian Church, or the charity of the donor's choosing.