Virginia R. (Rukas) Kasuba, 101 years young, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Concordia at Rebecca Residence, Allison Park. Born Jan. 6, 1919, in East Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Justin Rukas and Stephanie (Ludzowski) Rukas Aidukas. Virginia was a 1937 graduate of Vandergrift High School and member of Christ The King Parish in Gilpin Township. She was an avid reader, especially romance novels, and was an excellent baker, known for her delicious German chocolate cake. Virginia loved supporting the Pittsburgh sports teams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Kasuba; son, John A. Kasuba, who passed away Aug. 2, 2019; daughter, Nancy J. (Kasuba) Smith, who passed away Feb. 9, 2014; stepfather, Anthony Aidukas; brothers, Andrew and Chester Rukas; and her sisters, Edna Russell, Helen Duncan, Florence Varner, Irene M. Rukas and Stephanie Frances Wood. Virginia is survived by her son-in-law, Clyde Smith, of Oakmont; sister, Nell Klass, of Castro Valley, Calif.; and a wealth of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday in Christ The King Parish, Gilpin Township, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Private interment will be in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's memory to Seton Hill Nancy J. Kasuba Smith Endowed Scholarship Fund, One Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601; or to Bishop Morrow Personal Care Home, 118 Park Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.