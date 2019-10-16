|
Virginia (Borrelli) Simon, 87, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights. A daughter of the late Louis Borrelli and Mary (Delfini) Borrelli, she was born June 14, 1932, in McKeesport. Virginia had worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Co. For more than 10 years, she was also employed as a baker by the IGA in Leechburg. She was a very active member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg. She was an avid bingo player who enjoyed cooking, baking, going to the casinos and staying active in general. Survivors include her son, Dr. Mark Simon, DDS, of Torrance, Calif.; a daughter, Lisa M. Shanta (Dale), of Freeport; three grandchildren, Jora Mechling, Madison Shanta and Christian Shanta; a great-grandson, Ronan Bann; and a brother, Mathew Borrelli, in Ashburn, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, G. Paul Simon, July 9, 2017; and a brother, Dan Borrelli.
Private entombment was held Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Greenwood Mausoleum. Friends are invited to attend funeral ceremonies held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, with Rev. James V. Arter III officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church at the address given above. Condolences to the Simon family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019