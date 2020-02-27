|
Virginia (Kuchta) Tamburro, 93, of Springdale, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at home in the company of her family Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She was born March 18, 1926, in Springdale, to the late Andrew and Anna Kuchta. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had a fiery spirit and cheerful disposition which she never lost as she battled with Dementia for the past several years. She loved her family and entertaining friends. Everyone raved about her food, especially her famous spaghetti sauce, homemade pasta and meatballs. Her gardens were her joy. She was a wonderful seamstress who made clothes for family members, as well as, their dolls. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her library of many books. She and her late husband, Gabriel, were the owners of Tamburro Dental Lab, in Lower Burrell. They were among the founding members of St. Margaret Mary Church and she remained active with her service to the parish for many years. A bit of a daredevil, she was always the first one in the water, no matter the temperature. She liked to tell jokes but often messed up the punch line to her family's amusement. She will be remembered for her wit, honesty, wisdom and the love she showed to all she met. Everyone always commented on her bright smile and sweet nature. Above all, Virginia lived life to the fullest and taught her family to do the same. The family would like to extend a huge heartfelt thank you to Dr. S. Helen and the AHN Health Care at Home, Home Health and Hospice teams for all of their compassion, understanding, patience and support. They made caring for Virginia at home an actuality. Surviving members include her daughter, Ann-Elizabeth (Gregory) Kayser, of Springdale, granddaughter, Emily (Jesse) McNeil, of Plum, sister, Audrey, and brother-in-law, James Fenn, of South Carolina, and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel, of 63 years, her sister, Elizabeth Hanchar, and brother, Joseph Kuchta. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Margaret Mary Church, in Lower Burrell. Everyone please meet at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.