Virginia Wellman

Virginia "Ginny" (Prozan) Wellman, 92, passed gently into eternal life Jan. 30, 2020, in Longwood at Oakmont, Verona. Ginny, born in Erie, consistently marveled at how her life unfolded over the years: how her Columbia International University roommate, a Bahamian, had urged Ginny to run a Bahamian day camp which then led to her recruitment to develop government schools. That resulted in 20 years teaching in rural Long Island, Bahamas, which she described as an "island with no electricity, no paved roads, no medical clinic, and if I wanted egg for breakfast, I had to hunt down a chicken's nest in the bush." That began her lifelong love for the Bahamian people. If she saw a need, she strove to fill it. She received enough midwifery training to help the only nurse on 75-mile-long Long Island. For years, even after retiring, she ran a Christian summer swim camp with volunteers so Bahamian children could learn how to swim while growing in their faith, and she developed a thriving business helping islanders rent their homes. At age 41, the Lord provided her with a husband, the Rev. Willard Howe Wellman, who predeceased her in 2007. They served together in Georgetown, Guyana, for three years before settling in Pittsburgh. Ginny was always happiest working at a project. Invariably the project was helping people in some way whether by providing simple anti-malarial mosquito netting or providing money to start jobs for marginalized single mothers in foreign countries. Over her lifetime she also provided scholarships for family members and for Pittsburgh-area children and adults. Ginny is survived by her sister, Gail Hart; brothers, Bob and Doug Prozan; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus, Ginny's memorial service was deferred. It is now scheduled for July 21 at 1 p.m. in Oakmont Presbyterian Church. To allow social distancing, attendance will be limited to 60 people. If you would like to attend in person, please email craigmwellman@gmail.com and ask for free tickets for the number in your party. The service will be live-streamed starting 20 minutes before the service so viewers can sign in and submit comments. Afterward, the service will be posted online. You will find the memorial service bulletin and internet locations at www.oakmontpresbyterianchurch.org
under events and July 21 at least one week before the service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. Ginny's love for the Lord Jesus and for Christian ministries was often expressed by her generous giving. One Christian nonprofit organization that was close to her heart is Fun and Freedom Youth Sports. With this in mind, in lieu of flowers, the family has designated memorial contributions for Fun and Freedom Youth Sports, P.O. Box 63, Tarentum, PA 15084. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.