Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME
524 N. Main St.
Greensburg, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ
103 St. Johns Church Road
Greensburg, PA
Vivian W. Toohey


1928 - 2020
Vivian W. Toohey Obituary
Vivian W. Toohey, 91, of Greensburg, went to be with the Lord and the love of her life, George, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, from Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Vivian was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and Grammy. She was born July 21, 1928, in Creighton, the daughter of the late Wilbur J. Walters Sr. and Mary Jane Harris Walker. She was a faithful member of St. John's Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ. Prior to retirement, she was employed as an administrative professional for various area companies. Vivian loved her family and friends. She also enjoyed socializing, Bible study and pizza night with her neighbors at South Greengate Commons. She also treasured her luncheons with her church widow's group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Toohey; her son, Mark Toohey; grandson, Ryan Craven; and her brother, Wilbur J. Walters Jr. She is survived by her children, Patrick Toohey (Susan), of North Augusta, S.C., Sally Trout (Larry), of Marysville, Ohio, and Eric Toohey (Diane), of Norway; grandchildren, Jarrod Trout, Amy Hall, Sarah Pierce, Laurie Trout, Jacob Trout, Isaac Toohey and Elisa Toohey; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Brim, of Creighton; cousin, Virginia Cunningham Koche, of Lower Burrell; and her daughter-in-law, Shelly Toohey, of Greensburg. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Funeral services for Vivian will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John's Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ, 103 St. Johns Church Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. John's Reformed Cemetery. In honor of Vivian, memorials may be made to St. John's Harrold Reformed United Church, at the above address. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
