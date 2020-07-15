Vivian Y. Meanor, 90, of Kittanning, formerly of Natrona Heights, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Country Manor, Kittanning. She was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Arnold, daughter of the late Chester and Bertha (Geiger) Burford. She was the wife of the late Harold Meanor, who died in 1996. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded by a brother, Sam Burford, and a sister, Helen Burford. Mrs. Meanor was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. At one time she worked at J.C. Penney Co. in Lower Burrell and volunteered at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Survivors include two sons, Steve (Amy) Meanor, of Natrona Heights, Chet Meanor, of Sarver, a daughter, Beth (Howard) Sarver, of Natrona Heights; six grandchildren, Jay and Whitney Sarver, of Mississippi, T.J. and Susie Meanor, of Virginia, Chad Meanor, of Pittsburgh, Adam Meanor, of Arnold, Emily Meanor, of Tennessee, and Kyle Meanor, of Somerset; and two great-granddaughters, Audrey Meanor and Emma Sarver. The family wishes a special thank you to Country Manor Personal Care Home, Monarch Hospice and Dr. David Tomaselli. Those desiring may make donations in Mrs. Meanor's name to Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 Tenth Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Services and burial were private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
.