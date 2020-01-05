|
|
Wallace M. "Biggie or WW" Washington, 90, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Berkeley County, W.Va., entered into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He is survived by daughter, N. Danielle (Eddie) Washington; son, Shawn (Rosetta) Hart; two sisters, Barbara Tyler and Ora Jean Reeves; four grandsons; and a host of relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., immediately following the visitation, with the Rev. Angelo R. Berry, Pastor of Evangelism. New Macedonia Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020