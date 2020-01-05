The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace M. Washington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace M. Washington Obituary
Wallace M. "Biggie or WW" Washington, 90, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Berkeley County, W.Va., entered into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He is survived by daughter, N. Danielle (Eddie) Washington; son, Shawn (Rosetta) Hart; two sisters, Barbara Tyler and Ora Jean Reeves; four grandsons; and a host of relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., immediately following the visitation, with the Rev. Angelo R. Berry, Pastor of Evangelism. New Macedonia Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now