Walter Coleman Karp, 61, of Apollo, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, due to complications from COVID 19. He was born Aug. 5, 1959, in Natrona Heights, to Shirley Levine Karp and the late Harry M. Karp. Recently, he was a resident of Quality Life services, Apollo. Walter was a graduate of Valley High School Class of 1978, where he was the Valley Viking football team's trainer and manager. He worked at the Shop and Save in Natrona Heights. He was a longtime member of the New Kensington Volunteer Fire Department and also worked with the New Kensington Ambulance Department. In his free time, Walter enjoyed listening to oldies, fishing, watching old Turner Classic movies and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pitt football. He is survived by his loving mother, Shirley Levine Karp; brothers, David (Hilary) Karp, of Surfside, Fla., formerly of Mt. Lebanon, Marshall (Elaine) Karp, of Massillon, Ohio; sister, Barbara (Stephen) Taylor, of Springfield, Va.; nieces and nephews, Richard Karp, Ryan (Brian) Hollingsworth and Aaron Karp and Nathan and Blake Taylor; great-niece, Chloe Hollingsworth; and many Karp, Yeager, Levine, Armon and Sunshine cousins and a multitude of friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jeannie Krahe, who has helped Walter and the Karp family tremendously. He was preceded in death by his beloved father and idol, Harry M. Karp, owner and operator of Karp's Jewelry Store, in Tarentum, for more than 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's honor to Adat Shalom Synagogue, 368 Guys Run Road, Cheswick, PA 15024, or New Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, New Kensington, PA 15068, in his memory. A private graveside burial service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Beth Jacob Cemetery, New Kensington. Rabbi Yaier Leher will officiate. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Cards of condolence may be sent to Ridge Avenue Senior Residence, 358 New Kensington, PA 15068, in care of Mrs. Karp. May his memory be a constant blessing to his family and friends. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com
.