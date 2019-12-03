Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Baum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter G. Baum


1926 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter G. Baum Obituary
Walter G. Baum, born May 19, 1926, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. He graduated from Vandergrift High School, served in the military and worked for Allegheny Ludlum, West Leechburg, as an electrician until retirement. He lived in Allegheny Township until he moved to the state of Indiana to live with his daughter, Lois Blakley. He was married to Jane Armstrong (deceased). They had two sons, William Baum and Robert Baum. He was also married to Mary Grace Stoup (deceased). They had a daughter, Lois Blakley. He was preceded in death by his wives, Jane Armstrong and Mary Grace Stoup; and two brothers, Edward Baum and Daryl Baum. He is survived by his daughter, Lois Blakley; sons, William Baum and Robert Baum; brother, Larry Baum; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -