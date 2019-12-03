|
Walter G. Baum, born May 19, 1926, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. He graduated from Vandergrift High School, served in the military and worked for Allegheny Ludlum, West Leechburg, as an electrician until retirement. He lived in Allegheny Township until he moved to the state of Indiana to live with his daughter, Lois Blakley. He was married to Jane Armstrong (deceased). They had two sons, William Baum and Robert Baum. He was also married to Mary Grace Stoup (deceased). They had a daughter, Lois Blakley. He was preceded in death by his wives, Jane Armstrong and Mary Grace Stoup; and two brothers, Edward Baum and Daryl Baum. He is survived by his daughter, Lois Blakley; sons, William Baum and Robert Baum; brother, Larry Baum; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019