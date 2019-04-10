Walter J. "Muscle" Alworth, 80, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born Nov. 24, 1938, in New Kensington to the late William and Helen (Hartman) Alworth. He was the beloved husband of the late Helene J. (Tarr) Alworth; loving father of Brad (Chrissy Izydore) Tarr, Lori (Tom Kuhns) Lakatos, and Brian (Amanda Coats) Alworth; and his late daughter-in-law, Barbara Tarr; grandfather of Ashley (Trevor McGaughey) Tarr, Amanda Tarr, Trenton and Camdyn Lakatos; great-grandfather of Elizabeth and Charlotte; brother of William (Dottie) Alworth, Connie (the late Thomas) Hamilton, Ivy Alworth and the late Ronald Alworth; and survived by many in-laws, nephews and nieces. Walter lived his whole life in Braeburn and was a lifelong member and trustee of Braeburn United Methodist Church. He worked at the Braeburn Steel Mill for 41 years before retiring. His favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, yard work and enjoying Friday nights at Lernerville Speedway.

Friends and family welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.

