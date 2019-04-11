Walter Joseph Nadybal, 94, of West Leechburg, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born in West Leechburg on Jan. 16, 1925, to the late John S. and Anna B. Saltarski Nadybal and had been a life resident of the community. Walt was a proud World War II veteran who served as a private first class with the 816th Paratrooper Unit. A truck driver, he retired after 35 years of employment with Bremans Transfer of Leechburg with an astonishing record of never receiving a traffic ticket or having an accident! He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Leechburg, the Leechburg VFW, Elks and was a social member of the West Leechburg Firemen's Club. He is survived by his sons, John S. Nadybal, of Dayton, Ohio, and Fred Nadybal, of West Leechburg; grandchildren, Amy and Dana Nadybal; two great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline R. Pencak Nadybal; brothers, Anthony and John R. Nadybal; and a sister, Kathryn Cinpinski.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where a blessing service will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. Saturday by the Rev. James H. Loew. Burial with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township.

