Walter J. Smietana, 75, of Hyde Park, passed away Wednesday, Feb, 27, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. A son of the late Andrew Smietana and Helen (Ballow) Smietana, he was born July 5, 1943, in Hyde Park. Walter was employed as a machinist by Hyde Park Foundry and Machine Co. for 30 years before retiring in 1993. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, in Gilpin Township, and the Clarion Moose Lodge 101. Walter took pleasure in playing his accordion with which he entertained audiences while performing with several bands. He was considered a "Jack-of-All-Trades" who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the family camp in Schenley. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Patsy L. (Cummins) Smietana, of Hyde Park; a son, Stephen Smietana, of Hyde Park; a daughter, Stephanie Wolff (Mike), of The Woodlands, Texas; three grandchildren, Logan Smietana, John Wolff and Sophie Smietana; a sister, Margie Gardetto (John), of Vandergrift; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph W. Smietana and Stanley "Stush" Smietana; and a sister, Rosemarie Roppolo.

Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Walter may be made to Allegheny Health Network Hospice, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Condolences to the Smietana family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.