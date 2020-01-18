Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Kiskimere, PA
Walter L. Webb Jr.


1952 - 2020
Walter L. Webb Jr. Obituary
Walter Lee Webb Jr., 67, of Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, after a six month stay at Platinum Ridge Care Center, in Brackenridge. He was born June 24, 1952, in Tarentum. Walt Jr. was a fun loving, compassionate and generous person. He was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church in Kiskimere and an avid Steelers fan. He had retired from Allegheny Technologies Inc. in Leechburg after 32 years of employment. For many years Walt Jr., known as "Bay" by his close friends and relatives, enjoyed maintaining and traveling around on his unique motorcycles and in his antique and classic cars. Bay enjoyed spending time with his kids, friends and family members. Walt is survived by his three children, Kiyana Bryant Webb, Walter Lee Webb III and Charlene Julia Marie Webb; three brothers, Andre Webb Sr., Leland Webb and Myron (Wanda) Webb; and three sisters, Ivy (Lewis) Lawhorn, Ava Alsberry and Alexis Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lee Webb Sr. and Julia Marie Goodson Webb.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Morning Star Baptist Church, Kiskimere, with the Rev. James Nicholson officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gilpin Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020
