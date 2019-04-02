Walter R. Hooks, 87, of Allegheny Township, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Veterans Hospital in Oakland. A son of the late Raymond Hooks and Maryetta Hooks, he was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Rural Valley. Walter was a veteran who served in the Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a truck driver with Breman's Trucking for more than 30 years. Walter was a life member of the American Legion, the VFW and the Markle Fire Department (retired chief). He enjoyed gardening, fishing and bird watching. Survivors include two sons, Randy W. Hooks (Peggy), of North Apollo, and Richard C. Hooks (Catherine), of Allegheny Township; a daughter, Cheryll L. Hooks, of Allegheny Township; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie A. (George) Hooks, in 2012; and two brothers, Ivan and Merle Hooks.

Friends will be welcomed by his family from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Entombment will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell, with military honors.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019