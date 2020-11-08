Walter R. "Hub" Hornetter, 97, of New Kensington, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He was born May 25, 1923, in New Kensington, a son of the late Lewis R. and Agnes Fulton Hornetter, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Walter was a veteran of World War II and served as a sergeant in the Army Air Force in Europe and later in the United States Air Force until his retirement in 1969. Hub served as a flightline technician in the famous 56th Fighter Group (Zempke's Wolf Pack), participating in the Air Offensive Europe, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe, flying P-47 Thunderbolts, and later jet aircraft. During his career, he received the Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation with two oak leaf clusters, AF Outstanding Unit Award, American Defense Medal, American Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal, ETO Medal with six bronze stars, AF Longevity Medal, Expert Rifleman Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. He was a member of VFW Post 5758, American Legion Post 0868, and the 8th Air Force Historical Society. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara J. Tweedy, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Danielle Proch and Jennifer Philie; great-grandchildren, Jamie (Ken) Lebak, Jonathan and Zachary Proch, Jason Philie, Colin, Brynlee, and Brooklyn Dietrick; great-great grandchildren, Adia, Ella, and Luke Lebak; and many sisters, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Barbara M. Hornetter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, apdaparkinson.org
. All services were private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, handled arrangements. rossgwalker.com
