1/1
Walter R. Hornetter
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter R. "Hub" Hornetter, 97, of New Kensington, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He was born May 25, 1923, in New Kensington, a son of the late Lewis R. and Agnes Fulton Hornetter, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Walter was a veteran of World War II and served as a sergeant in the Army Air Force in Europe and later in the United States Air Force until his retirement in 1969. Hub served as a flightline technician in the famous 56th Fighter Group (Zempke's Wolf Pack), participating in the Air Offensive Europe, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe, flying P-47 Thunderbolts, and later jet aircraft. During his career, he received the Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation with two oak leaf clusters, AF Outstanding Unit Award, American Defense Medal, American Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal, ETO Medal with six bronze stars, AF Longevity Medal, Expert Rifleman Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. He was a member of VFW Post 5758, American Legion Post 0868, and the 8th Air Force Historical Society. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara J. Tweedy, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Danielle Proch and Jennifer Philie; great-grandchildren, Jamie (Ken) Lebak, Jonathan and Zachary Proch, Jason Philie, Colin, Brynlee, and Brooklyn Dietrick; great-great grandchildren, Adia, Ella, and Luke Lebak; and many sisters, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Barbara M. Hornetter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, apdaparkinson.org. All services were private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, handled arrangements. rossgwalker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved