Walter Steen, 86, of Lower Burrell, went to his home above on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. He was the son of Christian and Freda (Reissner) Steen. Walter was the loving husband of 60 years to Idella (Mitchell) Steen. He was the dear father of Susan (Curt) Baumann, of Monroeville, and Sandra (Brian) Moroney, of Shoemakersville, Pa., and son-in-law, Steve Thomas, of Michigan; loving grandpa of Erika, Erin, Justin, and four great-grandchildren; and brother of Hans (Donna) Steen, of New York, and Frieda Carnahan, of California. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Barbara Thomas. Walter was a certified machinist and retired from Alcoa after 30 years of service. He also worked for Westinghouse in Cheswick. He was active in Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lower Burrell. He was also a member of the Alle-Kiski Barber Shop chorus and a former square dancer with Highland Twirlers, and also the Wheelers and Dealers. He loved jigsaw puzzles and sudoku. He was proud to have served in the Army for two years. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell, with Pastor Elaine Hower officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Family and friends are welcome to attend the burial at 11 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.