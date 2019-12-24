Home

Wanda (Dolby) Fularz, 73, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 6, 1946, in Clarion, the daughter of the late Francis and Pearl Dolby. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Richard Fularz; a son, Jason Fularz (Dana); granddaughter and the light of her life, Alexia Fularz; and brothers, Harry Dolby (Lottie), of New Bethleham, Pa., and Wayne Dolby, of Shippenville. Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Dolby, of Clarion, and sister, Mary Ann Knecht, of Atlanta, Ga. The family would like to thank the compassionate, caring and loving angels at the Allegheny Health Network.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a blessing service to be held at 6 p.m. at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wanda's Name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019
