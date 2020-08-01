Wanda L. Gille, 91, of Freeport, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, peacefully, at her residence. Wanda was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Brackenridge, a daughter of the late Leona (Bruce) and Fred Reese. She was the widow of Melvin Gille, who passed away in 2014. She was a transcriber at Allegheny Valley Hospital for 20 years. She is survived by her good friends and neighbors, Cindy and Joe Harbison, of Freeport. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Phil, Fred and Jack Reese; and two sisters, Alice Jean Holland and Bertha Coleman. A private burial was held in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
