Warren E. Greene, 90, of South Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully at his home while surrounded by his family Friday, April 3, 2020. Warren was born Sept. 21, 1929, in Butler, a son of the late Ruth (Minteer) and Herschel Greene. He was a 1947 graduate of Worthington High School. Warren worked as a carpenter at Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge for 36 years. After his retirement from the mill, Warren went to work for PennDOT in quality control for 9 years. He was a longtime member of Srader Grove Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Armstrong Lodge No. 239 and member of the Pittsburgh Syria Shriners for 63 years. He enjoyed woodworking and helping his children build their houses. Warren is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary E. (McAninch) Greene; his three sons, Kenneth W. and Janet Greene, John E. and Joyce Greene and Thomas A. Greene, all of South Buffalo Township; three daughters, Kathleen R. Greene, of South Buffalo Township, Deborah Furlong, of South Buffalo Township, and Connie and David Panach, of Natrona Heights; his 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Warren is also survived by his sister, Jane Snider, of Iowa, and his brother, Thomas D. and Violet, of Erie. He was preceded in death by his parents. At the family's request, there will be no visitation and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Srader Grove United Presbyterian Church, 108 Srader Grove Road, Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.