Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Srader Grove Presbyterian Church
108 Srader Grove Road
South Buffalo Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Ashbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne E. Ashbaugh


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne E. Ashbaugh Obituary
Wayne E. Ashbaugh, 91, of South Buffalo Township, passed peacefully Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor. Wayne was born June 16, 1928, in Allegheny Township, a son of the late Verna (Livengood) and Preston Ashbaugh. He was the widower of Pauline R. Ashbaugh, who passed on Nov. 28, 2017. He served in the Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Wayne came home and took a job with T.W. Phillips. He worked as a supervisor for over 30 years, retiring in 1988. Wayne was a longtime member of Srader Grove Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township. He was a member of Post 92 in Lower Burrell and The American Legion - Post 683 in Cabot. He was a lifetime member of South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 220 and a member of the NRA. Wayne enjoyed hunting and camping, and cutting his grass and caring for his yard. Wayne is survived by his two daughters, Carol and Tim Beighley, of South Buffalo Township, and Jeanne and Dave Lewis, of Allegheny Township; two sons, Richard and Denise Ashbaugh, of South Buffalo Township, and James and Tammy Ashbaugh, of South Buffalo Township. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; his sister, Margie Anto, of Leechburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Wayne was preceded by his brother, Harry Ashbaugh; and two sisters, Geraldine Wright and Betty Leap.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Srader Grove Presbyterian Church, 108 Srader Grove Road in South Buffalo Township, with Pastor Adam Clever officiating. Private family burial will be held in Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, 695 Freeport Road, Freeport, PA 16229, or Srader Grove United Presbyterian Church, 108 Srader Grove Road, Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -