Wayne E. Ashbaugh, 91, of South Buffalo Township, passed peacefully Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor. Wayne was born June 16, 1928, in Allegheny Township, a son of the late Verna (Livengood) and Preston Ashbaugh. He was the widower of Pauline R. Ashbaugh, who passed on Nov. 28, 2017. He served in the Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Wayne came home and took a job with T.W. Phillips. He worked as a supervisor for over 30 years, retiring in 1988. Wayne was a longtime member of Srader Grove Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township. He was a member of Post 92 in Lower Burrell and The American Legion - Post 683 in Cabot. He was a lifetime member of South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 220 and a member of the NRA. Wayne enjoyed hunting and camping, and cutting his grass and caring for his yard. Wayne is survived by his two daughters, Carol and Tim Beighley, of South Buffalo Township, and Jeanne and Dave Lewis, of Allegheny Township; two sons, Richard and Denise Ashbaugh, of South Buffalo Township, and James and Tammy Ashbaugh, of South Buffalo Township. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; his sister, Margie Anto, of Leechburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Wayne was preceded by his brother, Harry Ashbaugh; and two sisters, Geraldine Wright and Betty Leap.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Srader Grove Presbyterian Church, 108 Srader Grove Road in South Buffalo Township, with Pastor Adam Clever officiating. Private family burial will be held in Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, 695 Freeport Road, Freeport, PA 16229, or Srader Grove United Presbyterian Church, 108 Srader Grove Road, Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019