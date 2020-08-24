Wayne Jason Ward, 48, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in his home in Boynton Beach, Fla., from heart failure. He was formerly from the Vandergrift area. Wayne was born May 17, 1972. He was a 1990 graduate from Kiski Area High School. He had worked for TPG Companies for 16 years as a project director in the hospitality industry. He was awarded the Marriott of the Year Award and received several awards over his career. Wayne was requested to oversee all additions and renovations in the hotels of Schula's by Don Schula and his son. Wayne was especially proud of the autographed football Don gave him in appreciation of his outstanding workmanship. Wayne enjoyed fishing, the Steelers, golfing and cooking. He was a contestant on Season 4 of Rachael Ray's "Hey Can You Cook." Wayne fished in Costa Rica and Canada over the years for his birthday. He put on one of the greatest light displays for Halloween and Christmas. He was really proud of his Best Decorations Award, which he won several years in a row. Wayne is survived by his parents, Lavina (Rupert) and Frank Stefaniak Jr. and William Ward Jr.; sons, Anthony Wayne (12) and Ethan Hyppolite and their mother, Sarai Ward; brother, Shane (Jaclyn) Stefaniak; uncle, Cameron (Mary Jo) Rupert; niece, Isabella Stefaniak; nephew, Emmett Stefaniak; cousin, T.J. (Angelina) Rupert; grandfather, Frank Stefaniak Sr.; and his cousins from Greensburg. Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Mary Rupert, Bill and Mary Jane Ward and Barbara Stefaniak; and his aunt, Sandy Rodriquez. Wayne will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will especially be missed by his son Anthony, as they were inseparable and Wayne loved him deeply. A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, PA 15673, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Please be prepared to follow CDC guidelines of masks and social distancing.



