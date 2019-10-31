Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Irenaeus Church
Oakmont, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Irenaeus Church
Oakmont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Pursh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne P. Pursh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne P. Pursh Obituary
Wayne P. Pursh, 70, of Plum Borough, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laverne Pursh; and father, Paul Pursh, of Springdale. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Pursh; sons, David (Jeralynn) and Eric (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Alexandra, Colin, Abigail and Alaina Pursh. Wayne was a model train enthusiast. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and liked to watch his grandchildren participate in various activities and sporting events.
A blessing ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Irenaeus Church in Oakmont, PA 15139. Friends and family are welcome to gather in the church basement starting at 2:30 p.m. Professional services were trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum at WPMRM, 5507 Lakeside Drive, Gibsonia, PA 15044. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -