Wayne P. Pursh, 70, of Plum Borough, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laverne Pursh; and father, Paul Pursh, of Springdale. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Pursh; sons, David (Jeralynn) and Eric (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Alexandra, Colin, Abigail and Alaina Pursh. Wayne was a model train enthusiast. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and liked to watch his grandchildren participate in various activities and sporting events.
A blessing ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Irenaeus Church in Oakmont, PA 15139. Friends and family are welcome to gather in the church basement starting at 2:30 p.m. Professional services were trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum at WPMRM, 5507 Lakeside Drive, Gibsonia, PA 15044. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
