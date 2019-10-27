|
Wendell Carl Bergmark, 83, formerly of Harwick, passed in peace Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Seaford, Del. Originally from Indianola, Carl attended Oakmont High School, the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh. An industrial artist for Westinghouse Electro-Mechanical Division in Cheswick for 26 years, Carl received a patent for his work improving the design of the Seawolf Submarine propeller. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Katherine Eleanor Bergmark; daughters, Jennifer Parks (Erik Parks), Deborra Bergmark-Peelor (Brent Peelor) and Caroline Bergmark (Francine Wargo); six grandchildren, Kirsten, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Morgan, Shannon, and Corey; his sisters, Dorothy Wise, Nancy Connor and Joan Brown; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Georgetown, Del.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019