Wendell Paul Blair, 74, of Butler, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Quality Life Services in Sarver. He was born Aug. 13, 1944, in Grove City, the son of the late Paul Henry and Evelyn (Grove) Blair. Wendell was a member of Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell. He was a veteran of the Army and retired from the maintenance department at Raccoon State Park, and was a truck driver for many years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Marilyn (Imm) Blair, of Butler; three daughters, Jennifer (Keith) Vulhop, of Renfrew, Wendy (Cory) Valentine, of Halstead, and Amanda (John) Zombeck, of Butler; a son, Paul (Amy) Blair of Butler, and 13 grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, and a brother.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church, 204 Manchester Hill Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, with the Rev. Vincent Scavo officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church or North Union Cemetery Association, c/o Jennifer Vulhop (Treasurer), 177 Nursery Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.