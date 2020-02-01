Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy S. Jones


1973 - 01/30/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy S. Jones Obituary
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -