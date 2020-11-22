1/
Wesley T. Mechling
1956 - 2020-11-18
Wesley T. Mechling, 64, of Vandergrift, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 21, 1956, in Kittanning, son of the late Wesley A. and June John Mechling. He was the husband of Cindy Cox Mechling; they were married July 7, 2017. He was a Vietnam veteran of the Army. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, and his pets, and loved being with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Chelsea Mechling, of Harrisburg; son, Jesse Mechling, of Harrisburg; stepsons, Jason Berkoben, of Ford City, and Chad Berkoben, of Kittanning; a sister, Lisa Mechling, of Lake Milton, Ohio; and a brother, Christopher Mechling, of Kittanning; nieces and nephews, Christopher, Amanda, Jasmine, Zane, Devon, and Jacob; great-niece, Fifer; also survived by his pets, Nina, Sissy and Stevie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Teena Aites. Family requests that donations be made to Orphans of the Storm. Visitation will be from 10 to noon Tuesday, followed by a service at noon at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
