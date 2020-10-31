1/1
Willard H. Speck Jr.
1949 - 2020
Willard H. Speck Jr., 71, of Arnold, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born July 18, 1949, in New Kensington, son of the late Willard H. Sr. and Ruth May Young Speck. Will was a 1967 graduate of Arnold High School and later graduated from Triangle Technical Institute. He worked for over 15 years as a draftsman for Duquesne Light Co. He loved watching Star Trek with his wife, building LEGOs and playing Nerf guns with his grandchildren, and experimenting with technology. Will was the definition of a family man. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathleen Hartnett Speck; daughter, Patricia R. (Joseph) Van Tine; grandchildren, Heath, Anna, and Avery; and brother, James E. (Dorothy) Speck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia L. Milliken; and uncle, William Young. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Private burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD.
