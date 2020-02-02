|
Willard S. Albert, 97, longtime resident of Level Green, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Willard is survived by his daughter, Judith Albert, of Fairfax, VA.; his granddaughter, Wendy Nelson and husband, Eric, of Virginia Beach, Va.; granddaughter, Carrie Villar and husband, Daniel, of Rockville, Md., and granddaughter, Kelly Albert, of Clermont, Fla.; and three great-grandchildren, Rosemary and Ian Nelson and Xavier Villar. He is also lovingly remembered by daughters-in-law, Mary Albert, of Ewing, N.J., and Darlene Albert, of McMurray; along with his nephews, Douglas and Jeffrey Brethauer and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Wanda Cochran Albert, and by his sons, Richard C. and Paul R. Albert. Willard was born Nov. 19, 1922, in Nazareth, Pa., to parents, Archie and Tussie Beitler Albert. He graduated from Bethlehem Technical High School in 1941, worked briefly as a printer and then entered Pennsylvania State University to study engineering. There he met his future wife, Wanda, a chemistry student, in mechanical drawing class. He served in the Army during World War II and in 1947 completed his electrical engineering degree from what is now New Jersey Institute of Technology. The family soon moved to Level Green, where Willard worked for Westinghouse for the rest of his career. In 2013 , he moved to the William Penn Senior Suites, in Jeannette. Willard was a fun-loving and devoted family man. He and Wanda married in 1944. The couple was blessed with surprise twins, Judith and Richard, in 1946, followed by son, Paul, in 1950. The family were longtime members of the Level Green Presbyterian Church and Willard was active in scouting and the Lions Club. Willard was a social and very active person who thoroughly enjoyed the company of friends and family throughout his life. After retirement, he taught at Westmoreland Community College, volunteered at Carnegie Museum's Discovery Room, taught chess to elementary school children and took up golf, among other pastimes. He loved to travel and try new things, and he accompanied his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to places like the Pittsburgh Zoo, National Aviary, Carnegie Science Center, Disney World, Kennywood and Idlewild, even riding roller coasters into his 90s. His legacy of fun will carry on in the memories and stories of his family. The family would like to thank the staff at William Penn Senior Suites for their wonderful care and attention to Willard in his last years. Services were private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, assisted the family with arrangements.