Willavene "Willie" Bradstock Brubaker, 90, of Parks Township, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the Pleasant Ridge Nursing Home, West Leechburg. Born Nov. 27, 1929, in Vandergrift, she is the daughter of the late John and Ethel Burkett Bradstock. A member of the First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift, she enjoyed Jigsaw puzzles, bowling, word search puzzles and listening to country gospel music. Survivors include her son, Dan Brubaker, of Parks Township. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Brubaker, in 1977, and her son, Tom Brubaker, in 1996. At her request, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store