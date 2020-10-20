1/
Willavene Brubaker
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willavene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willavene "Willie" Bradstock Brubaker, 90, of Parks Township, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the Pleasant Ridge Nursing Home, West Leechburg. Born Nov. 27, 1929, in Vandergrift, she is the daughter of the late John and Ethel Burkett Bradstock. A member of the First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift, she enjoyed Jigsaw puzzles, bowling, word search puzzles and listening to country gospel music. Survivors include her son, Dan Brubaker, of Parks Township. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Brubaker, in 1977, and her son, Tom Brubaker, in 1996. At her request, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved