Willevene Janet (Grantz) Gruver, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. She was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Mt. Vernon, Pa., daughter of the late William John and Thelma Grantz. Janet was married Sept. 1, 1962, to Frank Gruver in McKeesport. Married to an honorable Navy serviceman, Janet and Frank traveled and lived in a number of exotic locations, including Key West, Bermuda, Maryland, and Florida. In 1977, upon Frank's retirement from the Navy, they moved back to the Pittsburgh area to settle closer to family, and raise their two sons, Jeff and Mark Gruver. Janet will be fondly and always remembered for her easy smile, her generous and caring nature, and her love of life. She was a loving, devoted, and caring wife and mother, and lived independently well into her 70s. Unfortunately, she suffered a stroke in May 2014 that rendered her unable to care for herself, and she became a resident at Hempfield Manor. She spent her days rolling herself through the halls, sharing her warm smiles and sweet spirit with other residents and staff. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband Frank; her brother, O. Howard Grantz; her sister, Rebecca M. Wagner; and brother-in-law, Dwight Wagner. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff Gruver (Shay), of Wyoming, and Mark Gruver (Megan), of New Stanton; grandchildren Kiera, Bracen, Ty, Maggie, Xavier, Trevor, and Madison; sisters, Naomi Siegfried (Dennis), Elaine Smith (Bob); brother, Arthur L. Grantz (Johnny); sister-in-law, Norine Grantz; nieces Connie, Beth, Wendy, and Krista; nephews, Joe, John, David, Bill, Todd; and numerous additional nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Please join to celebrate Janet's life from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE & FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St. Youngwood, PA 15697. She will be laid to rest at noon the following day, Wednesday, Nov. 25, next to her beloved husband at Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery, Canonsburg, Pa. If you are attending the interment, please go directly to the cemetery on Wednesday. We respectfully request adhering to all CDC guidelines. Please wear a mask, social distance, and limit visiting time to so that all guests have an opportunity to pay their respects. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com
. Service will be live streamed; please use link provided on website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Top Dog Therapy Team, whose weekly therapy dog visits always made Janet's day. Donations can be sent to Youngwood Top Dog 100 Lincoln St. Youngwood, PA 15697, please denote Plush Fund/Janet Gruver in the memo.