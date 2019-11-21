|
William A. "Bill" Frey Sr., 80, of Allegheny Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Nov. 20, 1938, he was the son of the late Adam and Anna Mae (Schneider) Frey. Bill was a graduate of Westinghouse High School, and he proudly served our country in the Navy, having spent 20-plus years defending the United States. He proudly fought in the Vietnam War, utilizing his talents on a PBR craft as a boatswain, and was the recipient of three bronze stars. Bill married the love of his life, Linda R. (Walkney) Frey, in 1965. They raised a son and daughter, and embodied the close-knit family he so valued. Bill lived in many, many places as he continued his naval career. Bill retired from the Navy in 1976, and settled in Washington Township. He and his wife loved traveling, especially to all of the national parks, and taking cruises. Bill's family cherished him just as much as he cherished them. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Linda (Walkney) Frey; son, William (Carol) Frey, of Leechburg; and a daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Frey, of Pittsburgh.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor Bill's life. Military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Honor Guard immediately following the service. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at the family's convenience.
Memorial contributions may be offered in Bill's memory to the , 1000 Liberty Ave., No. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019