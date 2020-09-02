1/1
William A. Hickman Sr.
1941 - 2020
William A. "Bill" Hickman Sr., 78, of Clintonville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Bill was born Dec. 29, 1941, in Dubois, to the late Joseph and Martha (Oyler) Hickman. He was a graduate of Plum High School and went on to serve his country in the Marine Corps. Bill worked as a maintenance foreman at PPG for many years and was active in the Renton Fire Department as a firefighter, chief and EMT. He loved fishing and going to various flea markets. He enjoyed woodworking and starting building projects. He was Catholic by faith and was a member of St. Januarius Church in Plum. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Bill is survived by his children, William "Bill" Hickman Jr. (Shanon), of Irwin, and Mindy Maxwell (Scott), of Millbrook; grandchildren, Kelcie Maxwell (Alex), Jamie and Wyatt Maxwell; great-grandson, Parker Maxwell; step-grandchildren, Bailey Markovich and Bret and Brooke Macrania; sisters, Jane (Louie) and Linda (Floyd); sister-in-law, Joan Hickman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by the mother of his children and friend, Darlene Hickman; siblings, Edwin, Joseph, Kirby, Joanne, Shirley, Jack, Wanda and Walt; and brother-in-law and best friend, Eugene Stefanovich. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at BLACK FUNERAL HOME OF STONEBORO, 99 Franklin Street. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Full military honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 2, 2020.
