William Anthony Seles, formerly of Cheswick and Springdale, passed away at noon Monday, July 15, 2019, at the age of 85. Bill, as he was known to many, was a loving husband to his wife, Lydia Ann, and wonderful father to three children, Bill (Dorothy), Karen (Jeffrey, deceased) and James (Lynn). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren. Bill was born July 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh. He grew up in the Lawrenceville section of Pittsburgh, graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1950 and Kiski Prep in 1951. He went on to spend time at The Citadel and attended Duquesne University until he enlisted in the Army in 1953. That same year, he married the love of his life, Lydia Ann Flais of Oakmont. They spent the next 65 years together, and their love grew stronger every day. Bill was known as a very motivated and driven businessman. He owned a variety of businesses, including The Crystal Bar in Cheswick for 20 years. Bill became a large polka radio personality, travel agent, and was appointed as district justice in the Allegheny Valley. His overwhelming passion for polka music was at the epicenter of a great run as "Western Pennsylvania's Polka Ambassador." He parlayed this passion into worldwide touring and the legendary Seven Springs Polka Festivals which lasted for four decades. Bill is also in the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame, inducted to the Trustees Honor Roll in November of 1991 for his contributions as a heavyweight promoter of the music. In the later years, he was emotionally moved by the number of people who would approach him to let him know how much happiness he brought to their lives with his polka activities. He was grateful to see other people found this to be such a positive influence on their lives. Bill and Lydia Ann also spent quality time and made many friends in Southern California and South Carolina. His radio show signoff was to his wife; he would say, "I love you more today than yesterday, but less than tomorrow." Well, husband, father and grandfather, we will love you forever!

