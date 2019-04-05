William B. "Bill" Sloan, 92, of Avonmore, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Concordia of Monroeville. Born June 11, 1926, in Oklahoma Borough, he was a son of the late Walter Scott Sloan and Violet E. (Hill) Sloan. Bill was a 1944 graduate of Washington Township High School, and lived in Avonmore for the last 27 years. He proudly served our country with the Army, stationed in General MacArthur's headquarters, both in Manilla, P.I., and Tokyo. Bill was promoted to tech sergeant and chief clerk in the top secret Plans and Policy section of GHG in Japan. He fought in the Battle of Luzon and was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star, World War II Victory Ribbon and received a letter of commendation for his service. Bill worked as a rates and tariff specialist for a major transportation company in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and long distance. He was a life member of the Vandergrift V.F.W. Post 566. He enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, watching television game shows, walking and dancing. In his youth, Bill liked playing tennis, going bowling and playing mini-golf. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, L. Imogene Bushovsky. He is survived by his sister, Janice L. (Sloan) Swanson, of Avonmore.

At Bill's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will take place at the convenience of the family.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019